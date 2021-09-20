UPDATE: Fire sends smoke over downtown as commercial building burns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are battling a blaze at the site of the Williams Costume Co. just southwest of Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The fire at the single-story warehouse sent black smoke into the sky downtown.

A spokesperson said the fire is mostly out at this time. The building was vacant at the time.

The building is between E. California Street and E. Colorado Street, just west of S. 3rd Street.



(Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)





F3S TOC: 8:32AM. 1226 S 3rd St. heavy fire in vacant 1-sto medium size commercial structure, crews setting up & attacking, fire in attic, no injuries reported, #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/B9TJui6tMF — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 20, 2021

A tweet by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue indicates that the fire is in the attic of the building.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.