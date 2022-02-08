Fire reveals large marijuana grow house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I came outside and saw sparks and flames at the bottom of the electrical box, and I saw smoke going up,” said neighbor, Melina Litherland.

Neighbors recall what they saw Sunday morning as a residential home caught fire. Located near Flamingo and Buffalo; When Police and Fire crews arrived that’s when they made a discovery of their own. A marijuana grow house. “When you hear something like a fire happening in a house that is growing pot, you just think how crazy it is,” said neighbor Yafet Habte. “You think, this isn’t supposed to be happening in my neighborhood,” he added.

(Photo: LVFD)

According to Police, there were 812 marijuana plants weighing more than 300 pounds inside of the house with rigged electrical work with modified gas lines, lighting, and fertilizer present. Neighbor Zachary Salzman says he’s surprised something like this would take place at that house, because he hardly sees anyone around the property.

“Maybe we saw one person come every so often, but it was really quiet, and we thought no one ever lived there,” Salzman said.

Luckily, the fire did not spread to any surrounding homes and was contained quickly Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, and narcotics detectives are following up on leads at this time.

(Photo: LVFD)

Salzman says while they rarely saw people around the home during the day, learning what was going on behind closed doors explains a lot.

“We do have ring cameras though and every so often, my dad looks and sees a ton of cars going up and down our street so this may be a part of the reason why,” he added.