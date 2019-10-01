Fire restrictions lifted at Nevada state parks; only 1 active wildfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The only active wildfire in Nevada is barely in Nevada, and the State Division of Forestry has ended fire and travel restrictions in their jurisdiction for the season.
The 10-acre Needle fire is southeast of Great Basin National Park on the Nevada-Utah border.
Forestry Division news releases indicate restrictions have been removed for:
SOUTHERN REGION:
- Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
- Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area
- Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs National Monument site)
- Valley of Fire State Park
WESTERN REGION:
- Buckland Station
- Cave Rock
- Dayton State Park
- Fort Churchill State Historic Park
- Lahonton Lake State Recreation Area
- Mormon Station State Historic Park
- Rye Patch State Recreation Area
- Sand Harbor State Park
- Spooner Lake and Backcountry
- Van Sickle Bi-State Park
- Walker River
- Washoe Lake State Park
NORTHERN REGION
- Cave Lake State Park
- South Fork State Recreation Area
- Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park
- Wild Horse State Recreation Area