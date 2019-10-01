Fire restrictions lifted at Nevada state parks; only 1 active wildfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The only active wildfire in Nevada is barely in Nevada, and the State Division of Forestry has ended fire and travel restrictions in their jurisdiction for the season.

The 10-acre Needle fire is southeast of Great Basin National Park on the Nevada-Utah border.

Forestry Division news releases indicate restrictions have been removed for:

SOUTHERN REGION:

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area

Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs National Monument site)

Valley of Fire State Park

WESTERN REGION:

Buckland Station

Cave Rock

Dayton State Park

Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Lahonton Lake State Recreation Area

Mormon Station State Historic Park

Rye Patch State Recreation Area

Sand Harbor State Park

Spooner Lake and Backcountry

Van Sickle Bi-State Park

Walker River

Washoe Lake State Park

NORTHERN REGION