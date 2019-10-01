Fire restrictions lifted at Nevada state parks; only 1 active wildfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The only active wildfire in Nevada is barely in Nevada, and the State Division of Forestry has ended fire and travel restrictions in their jurisdiction for the season.

The 10-acre Needle fire is southeast of Great Basin National Park on the Nevada-Utah border.

Forestry Division news releases indicate restrictions have been removed for:

SOUTHERN REGION:

  • Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
  • Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area
  • Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs National Monument site)
  • Valley of Fire State Park

WESTERN REGION:

  • Buckland Station
  • Cave Rock
  • Dayton State Park
  • Fort Churchill State Historic Park
  • Lahonton Lake State Recreation Area
  • Mormon Station State Historic Park
  • Rye Patch State Recreation Area
  • Sand Harbor State Park
  • Spooner Lake and Backcountry
  • Van Sickle Bi-State Park
  • Walker River
  • Washoe Lake State Park

NORTHERN REGION

  • Cave Lake State Park
  • South Fork State Recreation Area
  • Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park
  • Wild Horse State Recreation Area

