LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fire restrictions placed on Lake Mead in May, have been rescinded, according to park officials.

As of Saturday, Oct.1, campfires and wood, or charcoal fires are now allowed outside of recreation sites, such as campgrounds.

Lake Mead Officials stressed, in a social media post, that despite the restrictions being rescinded, fire hazards still exist, and those planning on building one need to use continued caution.

Park officials recommend keeping any fires, including lit cigarettes, at least 10 to 15 feet away from anything flammable, including tents.

The Nevada Division of Forestry announced in May that all state park and recreation areas in Southern Nevada would be under fire restrictions until rescinded. The announcement came as drought conditions worsened in the valley.