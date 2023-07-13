LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire restrictions are going into place starting Friday in Southern Nevada.

Restrictions on campfires, smoking, driving or parking over dried vegetation and welding/grinding are part of interagency fire restrictions that begin on July 14.

Clark County, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management all begin fire restrictions on Friday, along with the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nye County and the Moapa Valley Fire Protection District.

While a few small fires popped up on the Fourth of July, Southern Nevada has avoided a major wildfire this year. Officials want to keep it that way.

The wet winter provided water for grasses to grow this year, providing fuel for wildland fires.

Specifics provided by the BLM say the following actions are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire, except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared; of all flammable material.

Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.

Welding, metal grinding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except by permit).

BLM recommends:

Have a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least 5 gallons of water on hand in the event of an unintentional fire start.

Utilize nevadafireinfo.org to obtain information on fire activity and additional restrictions.

More information is available at https://www.blm.gov/…/southern-nevada-fire-restrictions, and https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/.