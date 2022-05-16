Las Vegas (KLAS)— The Nevada Division of Forestry announced, that as of Monday, May 16, all Nevada state park and recreation areas in Southern Nevada will be under fire restrictions and will remain so until rescinded. This announcement comes as drought conditions continue to worsen in the valley.

The restrictions are consistent with those in place for the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management., and include the following:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal, or any other

material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or

pressurized liquid fuel.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

Discharge, use, or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, explosive

targets, or any other incendiary device.

Operating a motor vehicle or combustion engine equipment without a spark arrestor and off of

existing paved, gravel, or dirt roads.

Operating a vehicle or other motorized equipment in wildland areas without an ax, shovel, and at

least one gallon of water.

Discharging a firearm in an area where a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National

Weather Service.

Any state park or recreation area may impose more stringent restrictions if conditions warrant them.