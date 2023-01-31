LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

When crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address.

As the rest of the units arrived in the area, they were able to locate the outside

fire that was behind a concrete building near the railroad tracks.

Fire reported along Highland Drive (KLAS)

Fire reported along Highland Drive (KLAS)

Fire reported along Highland Drive (KLAS)

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire.

No one was found inside the building.

There has been no cause or estimate of damage reported at this time.