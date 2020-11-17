Fire reported at Sonoma Pointe Apartments Tuesday morning, no residents displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded with assistance from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at the Sonoma Pointe Apartments on at 4250 South Jones.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Fire crews entered the structure and aggressively attached the fire, knocking it down around 9:53 a.m.

Fire investigators responded to the incident, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

One medical patient was treated at the scene by CCFD Paramedics, and no residents are displaced.