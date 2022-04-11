LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) was dispatched to a Family Dollar at 4915 E Desert Inn Road Monday night following reports of black smoke inside the store.

Crews arrived just after 8 p.m., established a water supply from the nearest fire hydrant, and pulled hose lines into the building where they found heavy black smoke.

According to CCFD, strong winds were pushing the fire through the building.

A high wind warning was issued from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts of up to 55 mph sweeping through the valley.

(KLAS)

The fire was extinguished at 8:50 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.