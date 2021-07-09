2-alarm fire at condo complex on Bonanza Road near Rancho displaces 150 people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are still checking hot spots after putting out a 2-alarm fire at a 3-story condo building on Bonanza Road near Rancho Drive.

A building at Bonanza Park Studios, a condominium complex in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, has been evacuated as crews continue to work at the scene, according to information from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

8 News Now has learned that the fire has displaced 150 people. Those people are being moved to the Dula Community Center, where arrangements can be made for them. Emergency management teams and the American Red Cross are assisting.

(Courtesy, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters responded to the call just after 9 a.m. Friday, and found the condo roof on fire when they arrived. Officials say the fire is now out. The roof collapsed as crews put out the fire.

Two minor injuries were reported, both involving people who were in the building, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski. One person was cut by glass, possibly as they were trying to escape the building.

Firefighters also helped a blind person at the site, but that person refused transport to a hospital.

Our disaster action team is on site at the Dula Gym in Las Vegas. An evacuation center is open for people affected by the condo fire on Bonanza Road. pic.twitter.com/HT0W6zP7CA — The American Red Cross of Nevada (@RedCrossNevada) July 9, 2021

Traffic delays are expected in the area, and the RTC of Southern Nevada is advising motorists to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.