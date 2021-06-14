Fire quickly extinguished after spreading to gas pumps at Tropicana, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A blaze that started as a vehicle fire and spread to gas pumps at a gas station at Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue was extinguished Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the fire at the Texaco station on the southeast corner of the intersection, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire call was received at 3:56 p.m. and the first crew to arrive put water on the fire at 4:02 p.m., putting out the fire and preventing the flames from spreading to other gas pumps or structures.

The cause of the vehicle fire is undetermined at this time and estimated damage has not been determined, according to the fire department.