Fire prevention taken up at Clark County Commissions meeting; fatal Alpine fire was top of mind

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As people gathered to remember the victims of the Alpine Apartments fire on Thursday, Clark County officials are working to prevent another fire tragedy.

Just this week, fire prevention was discussed at the Clark County Commissioners meeting.

“I am just going day by day,” said Brian Johnson, a survivor of the Alpine Apartments fire said.

Johnson attended the vigil Thursday to remember the six people who died in the Alpine Apartments fire. He says he was lucky to make it out alive.

“None of the fire alarms went off, no fire detectors, back door bolted; that is all common knowledge now,” Johnson said.

Johnson thinks people could still be alive if some of the fire safety measures were in place worked.

“This is obviously an issue that is on the minds of all of us at the county commission after the alpine fire,” one commissioner said.

When it comes to fire prevention, Commissioner Marilyn Fitzpatrick, said “I feel we are on the right track.”

However, Firkpatrick says she does want to see how their current inspections process can be improved.

The Alpine Motel Apartment had a center hallway, and according to an inspection report done after the blaze, it had a bolted exit door.

“What we need to look at first is all the ones that have a single hallway so that people get out to ensure that we have all the proper signage up, that we have all the maintenance,” Fitzpatrick said.

Staff was directed to send letters within 30 days to multi-family complexes, identify the most vulnerable apartments, and see if an emergency plan is in place.

“Nobody wants to be part of any devastation that we have seen in the past; preventative work is always great,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Clark County Fire chief also wants to make sure people know how to report fire concerns by writing to Code Enforcement.

Johnson says something needs to change.

“People need to make sure fire detectors work; a lot of lives could have been saved. None of them went off.”

Clark County Commissioners will revisit the topic in future meetings to see how the county can improve.