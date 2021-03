LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire was put out early Thursday near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The boarded up house where the fire occurred is known to be used by squatters, and there have been previous fire calls at the site.

F3H TOC: 6:55AM 2408 Santa Clara Dr smoke & fire from boarded up / vacant house, crews attacking, situation under control, known to be used by squatters, no injuries reported, some units cancelled enroute. This house burned previously #PIO1NEWS Incident #1109034 Ward-3 pic.twitter.com/U8s7xNUuiH — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 25, 2021

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which was reported just before 7 a.m.

The fire was in the 2400 block of Santa Clara Drive, just north of Sahara.