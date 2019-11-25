Fire officials remind residents to stay safe while cooking holiday meals

Unidentified diners serve themselves food at a traditional Thanksgiving Day family gathering in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on November 26, 2015. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday season is a time for a lot of cooking and time spent in the kitchen, so fire officials are reminding southern Nevada residents to put safety first.

Clark County officials say cooking is a leading cause of home fires. Nationally, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for cooking-related fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the day before Thanksgiving, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell says almost half, 48 percent, of their residential fires last year were cooking-related.

Officials say it’s easy to become distracted during the holidays, especially in the kitchen, so make sure your home has working smoke detectors.

The NFPA discourages the use of turkey fryers due to the large amount of oil used and high cooking temperatures.

The following safety tips from Clark County are recommended to prevent cooking fires:

When cooking:

Always stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in your home when you are cooking you’re your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Adult supervision of children is always needed in kitchens and all cooking areas.

Position grills, fryers and other outdoor cooking devices well away from walls, siding, deck railings, and out from under the eaves of the house and any nearby tree branches. Ensure these devices can’t tip over.

Keep flammable materials such as oven mitts and towels away from the stove or cooking device.

Stay alert. If you are tired or consuming alcohol, don’t cook.

Don’t forget to turn off your oven, fryer, barbecue and stove-top burners. Every year fires are started when people turn on these items and then forget to turn them off.

Every kitchen should have a working, multi-purpose fire extinguisher with an ABC rating. Check your fire extinguisher on a regular basis. Replace used, outdated or damaged extinguishers.

If you have a cooking fire:

On a stove-top fire, if it is safe to do so, turn off the burner, then using caution, place a lid on the pan or pot to smother or extinguish a small fire.

For an oven fire, turn off the oven. Keep the oven door closed to smother and extinguish the fire.

Do not use water to extinguish a grease or oil fire. Adding water to a pan of hot oil or grease will cause the burning grease to splash out of the pan and spread the fire. Turn off the stove, fryer or propane tank supply valve, and use a lid, baking soda or fire extinguisher on the flames.

Don’t take risks with a fire. When in doubt, get out of the home and call 911. Close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Nationally, more than half of all reported home cooking fire injuries occurred when the victims tried to fight the fire themselves.

Child safety in kitchens: