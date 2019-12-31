Fire officials are urging caution this winter after multiple fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell is warning residents about the dangers of keeping warm in the winter.

“This is the time of year when we do see an increase in fires started by supplemental heating devices, be they space heaters, portable heaters, or ovens,” said Cassell.

Cassell says it’s too early to speculate on what started a fire at the Gloria Park Villa Apartments on Monday.

“The fire had extended into the attic space and was rapidly extending to other apartments,” said Cassell.

Smoke was spotted in a unit on the second floor, and the roof collapsed. Fortunately, everyone got out safely. But that wasn’t the case a week ago.

Six people died and 13 others were injured when a fire broke out at the Alpine Motel Apartments.

“It was an accident, but my aunt didn’t die from her own natural causes, it was because of somebody else’s mistake,” said Raveon Samuel, Cynthia Mikell’s nephew.

Fire officials believe a stove started the fire.

“A lot of people that lived in the building told the investigators that there was no heat and that they were using their stove for heating,” said Tim Szymanski from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

It was the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

Other common winter fire hazards are candles. It’s recommended to keep candles at least 12 inches away from any flammable objects.