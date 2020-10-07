Fire north of Reno 70% contained; evacuation orders lifted

RENO — All evacuation orders have been lifted at a wildfire north of Reno that is now estimated to be 70% contained after it threatened dozens of homes and burned more than 16 square miles of mostly grass and sagebrush.

Fire officials said favorable weather conditions helped crews nearly double containment Tuesday of the blaze north of Cold Springs near the California-Nevada line.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating the cause of the fire but there was no thunderstorm activity in the area when it broke out Sunday evening so it most likely was human caused.

No injuries have been reported or structures damaged. But at one point nearly 100 homes were threatened.