A bulldozer works at the scene of the Dodge Springs fire north of Mesquite. (Bureau of Land Management)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that started a week ago about 30 miles north of Mesquite is now 98% contained after rains swept through the area late Wednesday.

The Dodge Springs fire has consumed 5,635 acres, and about 235 firefighting personnel were assigned to the site on the Nevada-Utah border, according to a Thursday update from the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is expected to be fully contained tonight.

BLM officials said the fire was caused by lightning. “Thunderstorms could bring potential down bursts of 40 mph or greater which could cause flare-ups in areas that still have scattered or intense heat,” according to the update.

Elsewhere, the Heath Canyon fire on BLM land in northeastern Nye County has now burned 423 acres and is 25% contained.