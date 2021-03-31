Investigators work to determine cause of fire that killed 2 children in NE valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The investigation continues into a deadly fire that took the lives of two young children.

It happened Tuesday morning near Owens and Hollywood.

As of Wednesday, we still do not know what caused the fire, and we are waiting for more information from investigators.

The home is now boarded up and now many are left wondering how this all started.

“It was pretty crazy,” said neighbor Michael Long. “There was a gentleman on the corner across from the house and he just dropped to the ground and started screaming ‘my baby,’ and that is when it looked like there was more going on there than just a fire.”

The deadly fire that tore through this east valley home is a tragedy no one thinks will happen.

“Someone tried to save them but was unable to due to the situation there was nothing they could do,” Long said.

A two-month-old young girl and a two-year-old boy died in the fire that sparked Tuesday.

A neighbor across the street told 8 News Now he saw a man break a window and climb out, they say he then tried to pull the children out of the front room but was not able to.

“I can’t imagine it, it is just too much,” Long said.

Wednesday, Metro Police along with chaplain volunteers, went door-to-door to offer support for people living nearby.

Neighbors we spoke with say it is a close neighborhood, and they want to be there for of people who live here and they try and help when they can.

“Just making sure that you know we can do whatever we can if there is anything we can do,” Long said.

There are still a lot of lingering questions. The last update we received from fire officials was midday Tuesday. As soon as they provide more details into what happened here, we will update this tragic story.