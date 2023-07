Smoke plume from fire on Sandhill Road in east Las Vegas on July 5, 2023. (Credit: RTC camera)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a busy night of fighting fires, Clark County fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday morning at a mobile home on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

Clark County Fire Department battles fire at mobile home on Sandhill Road. (KLAS)

Clark County Fire Department battles fire at mobile home on Sandhill Road. (KLAS)

Clark County Fire Department battles fire at mobile home on Sandhill Road. (KLAS)

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sandhill Road near U.S. 95/515 and Charleston Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.