Fire in downtown Las Vegas destroys home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A huge fire lit up the sky over downtown Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday.
The fire started in a home on 6th Street, near Oakey Boulevard, just before 1 a.m. One person was in the home and attempted to fight the fire with a garden hose, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. No one was injured.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The fire destroyed the house and damaged the neighbor’s yard. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.