Fire in downtown hostel ruled Arson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators have determined a fire in a hostel on South Las Vegas Boulevard early Thursday morning was set intentionally. They have arrested a suspect who they say fled the scene.

Firefighters were called to Hostel Cat around 3:50 Thursday morning. When they got to the scene, light smoke was showing from one of the rooms. Everyone was evacuated, and the fire was put out by crews soon after arriving.

32-year-old Idriss Cherifi has been charged with first-degree arson. Cherifi was a former employee of the hostel who had been fired earlier Thursday morning. He had allegedly gotten into an altercation with some guests staying there.

Metro says Cherifi was caught at the Greyhound bus depot downtown. He apparently had just bought a ticket and was attempting to leave town.