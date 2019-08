Damage from a fire at a house in the 9400 block of Grenville in Summerlin on Monday morning. (Eric Jungblut/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters quickly knocked down heavy flames and smoke at a Summerlin home on Monday morning.

No one was injured, but the garage and a second-floor bedroom were gutted causing an estimated $75,000 in damage, Tim Szymanski of Las Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters clean up at the scene of a fire in the 9400 block of Grenville in Summerlin on Monday morning. (Eric Jungblut/KLAS-TV)

Investigators said the fire started in the garage of the home in the 9400 block of Grenville Avenue, near Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive. The cause is under investigation.