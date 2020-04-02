Fire forces Wetlands Park trails to close

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All trails in the Nature Preserve at the Clark County Wetlands Park have been closed following a fire late Wednesday night. Approximately 19 acres were burned in the blaze, including the Cottonwood Crossing Bridge, which was the only structure damaged.

Access to the preserve across Big Weir Bridge has also been closed.

Due to high winds expected throughout the day Wednesday, BLM and fire crews are staying on the scene, to watch for hotspots.

Pictured above is a look at the burned area of the Wetlands

“The Wetlands Parks is enjoyed by many,” said Daniel Hernandez, Director of Parks and Recreation, “it is important that nature enthusiasts steer clear of the area so fire crews can do their jobs. It is also recommended that the public stay out of damaged areas once the trails reopen to prevent any unnecessary personal injuries.”

For now, the closure is in place for Thursday and Friday. For updates on the park’s status, follow their Twitter account or check for updates at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.