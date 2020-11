LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters put out a blaze in the east valley Monday morning after flames engulfed a mobile home.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue units extinguished the fire after a call just before 7:30 a.m. at the Adobe Mobile Home Park, 825 N. Lamb.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.