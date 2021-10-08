LIVE: 3 firefighters injured in rollover crash; 215 Beltway eastbound, I-15 southbound closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) heavy rescue truck that rolled over on the eastbound 215 Beltway at the southbound I-15.

Three CCFD firefighters were transported to UMC with minor injuries.

Currently, the eastbound 215 Beltway and southbound I-15 are closed to traffic. The closure is impacting drivers and causing delays.

The closures will last several hours and commuters are asked to find alternate routes.

The truck was on its way to a crash scene near I-15 and the 215 Beltway when it rolled. All personnel on the truck were wearing safety belts and were able to get out of the truck on their own, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

The rollover crash that prompted the emergency response occurred just after 5:30 a.m. and involved only minor injuries, but a woman was taken to a hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.