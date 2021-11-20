Fire destroys vacant clubhouse at former Silverstone golf course, cause unknown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As the shuttered Silverstone Golf Club burned to the ground in the northwest valley Friday, the cause remains unknown.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Grand Teton Drive and Buffalo Drive and continued to burn through the night. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spent a good 7 hours before the flames were primarily contained.

Due to previous fires in the building, firefighters had to fire the flames from the outside.

“Usually in a smaller house we can get in there, and get it under control pretty quick, but in this particular case, the building was so big that we couldn’t find the seed of the fire and we weren’t going to take any chance of putting the firefighter in there as the building looked like it might collapse,” said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

No one was inside when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say this is the biggest structural fire they have seen within city limits in years.

The fire destroyed the building, Damage is estimated at around $5 million.

The property and the 27-hole course it connects to closed back in 2015.