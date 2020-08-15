Fire destroys roof of south valley home, leaves 1 resident displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department says one person was displaced, one firefighter was transported to the hospital and another firefighter was treated on scene for a medical issue following a structure fire at a home in the south Las Vegas valley.

CCFD received reports of smoke coming from a home located at 1853 East El Dorado Lane, near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The call was upgraded to a high level response after additional reports indicated fire was visibly seen. The first arriving engine reported 25% of the structure’s roof was engulfed in fire.

It was reported under control at 3 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting one displaced resident, CCFD says.

One firefighter, treated for heat exhaustion, was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for observation. Another firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor medical issue, but was able to return to duty, according to CCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no estimated dollar loss, but officials say the structure was heavily damaged.

In total, seven engines, one truck company, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, an air resource and 40 firefighters were assigned to the fire.