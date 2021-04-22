Fire destroys Scotty’s Castle historic garage in Death Valley

Rangers stand near the remnants of the historic garage in the Death Valley Scotty Historic District. The main house, in the distance, did not incur any damage. (NPS)

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — Historic Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park is now a building short after a fire destroyed its garage Thursday morning. Another outbuilding was damaged, but the main house and other structures escaped unscathed.

The district has been closed for ongoing repairs since it sustained extensive damage during a flash flood in October 2015, according to the National Park Service (NPS). The garage took the brunt of the damage.

NPS officials say construction contractors reported a fire in the garage and long shed building when they arrived and tried to keep the blaze from spreading.

Death Valley National Park and Beatty Volunteer Fire Department firefighters found the fire mostly contained when they responded. They monitored for hotspots and stabilized the buildings’ remains.

NPS says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The garage was used as a visitor center. For more information on Scotty’s Castle, click here.