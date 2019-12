LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire destroyed an abandoned downtown Las Vegas motel early Monday morning.

Las Vegas Fire says it may be arson, but are still investigating.

2-ALARM FIRE UPDATE: TOC: 12:36AM. 307 S Main St. fire is now OUT, 2-sto boarded up vacant bldg, no inj’s reported, cause U/I, arson investigators are enroute, some units being released from scene, took 45 minutes to bring under control. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/3xwzISMjKb — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 9, 2019

The fire started after 12:30 a.m. near Main and Bridger, just south of the Plaza Hotel.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the blaze. Officials say they saw homeless people leaving the building.