LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— At approximately 2:15 a.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a gas odor at 5055 E. Charleston.

Residents of Villas East apartment complex were reportedly evacuated while the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate the source of the odor.

Clark County Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with the Regional Transportation Commission to assist those unable to transport themselves to the temporary shelter, located at the Hollywood Recreation Center on S. Hollywood Blvd.

No injuries have been reported.