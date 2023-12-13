LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A morning fire at a vacant apartment building in southeast Las Vegas is under investigation.

The fire was reported around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of McLeod Drive near Tropicana Avenue and sent a plume of black smoke into the sky. When Clark County fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were showing from two apartments on the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and no victims were found.

At least eight engines and two ladder units responded to the scene.