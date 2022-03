LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the southeast part of the valley on Harmon Avenue east of Boulder Highway.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a second-story apartment when they arrived at the scene around 5:45 a.m. The fire was knocked down in less than 20 minutes, according to Clark County Fire Department. No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.