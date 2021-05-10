Fire damages two apartments late Sunday near Valley View, Pennwood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire late Sunday night caused about $50,000 damage to a first-floor apartment near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, but no injuries were reported.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a call just after 11:30 p.m. at the Greenville Park Apartments at 3821 Silver Dollar Ave.

Flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived, but the fire was under control within 10 minutes, according to a news release from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom that was gutted. The rest of the apartment had heavy smoke and heat damage. The apartment above had slight damage. A total of eight apartments are in the building.

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults who live in the apartment above the apartment where the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.