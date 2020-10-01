Fire damages northwest Las Vegas home, one displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire heavily damaged a northwest Las Vegas home Thursday morning, Oct. 1. Two people were inside the house when it caught fire, unaware that the outside was heavily on fire.

According to the report from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, someone banged on the front door to alert them the home was on fire. The two people escaped without injury.

F3H TOC: 9:10AM 3741 Progress Cir. heavy fire in 2-sto house – KNOCKDOWN, crews checking for extension, no injuries reported, heavy dmg, cause U/I, fire may have started on patio, #PIO1NEWS. E42,45,9,103,53,55, T43, R42,43, EMS1, AR3, B4,10, PIO1, 6i9,12 Incident #0357001 Ward:4 pic.twitter.com/8gkQMHG41o — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 1, 2020

The American Red Cross is assisting one person that is displaced.

Firefighters from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas responded to a home on Progress Circle, near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Gowan Road at 9:10 a.m., and found the rear of the two-story stucco house engulfed in flames. The report says the fire was entering the home both on the first and second floors.

It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire caused heavy damage to both the outside and inside of the house. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Fire investigators believe the fire started outside, possibly on the patio, and then extended to the interior.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.