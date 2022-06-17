LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning fire in the northwest valley sent three people to the hospital and left 11 people displaced, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The cause of the fire at a two-story house in the 3300 block of Crystal Tower Street — just north northeast of Cheyenne Avenue at the 215 Beltway — is still under investigation.

Firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. and found the home on fire around the garage, and two vehicles parked in the driveway were also burning. The fire was out within 30 minutes, according to a news release from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Two vehicles in the driveway and one vehicle inside the garage were damaged in a fire Friday morning in the 3300 block of Crystal Tower Street. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

One firefighter and two occupants of the home were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The occupants were checked out for minor smoke inhalation, and the firefighter was checked after reporting chest discomfort, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the seven adults and four children who were displaced. Firefighters were told on arrival that everyone was out of the house.

A preliminary investigation said the fire started in the garage and spread outside to the vehicles in the driveway. A vehicle in the garage was also destroyed.

“Although the bulk of the fire was confined to the garage, there was extensive black smoke damage throughout the rest of the house,” according to fire officials. A damage estimate was not available.