Fire damages 2-story home in southwest valley; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-story home early Monday morning in the southwest valley.

Crews responded to a call just after 5:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. Sound View Avenue, near Peace Way and Grand Canyon Drive.

Damage to the roof was visible and flames were coming from the roof.

The family was able to escape, and no injuries have been reported.

White Gate Lane is closed to traffic while fire crews work at the scene.

A crowd gathered as emergency crews fought the fire just as kids were coming out of homes to get to their school bus stop.

Crews were attacking the fire from above, using ladders on the fire trucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.