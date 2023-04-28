LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews worked together to put out a two-story building fire on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 1405 South Nellis Boulevard near East Charleston Boulevard after crews were notified of a heavy fire from the building.

No victims were found inside the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital with smoke inhalation injuries and had been outside the building when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimate was not available.