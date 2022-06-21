LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive fire that destroyed an area of downtown Las Vegas on Sunday is being compared to a wildfire.

Fire crews are still working to determine what caused the fire near Charleston and Fremont over the weekend.

8 News Now spoke with Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue who said he could only recall two or three times in the Las Vegas valley where they had a four-alarm fire this big.

“That was 50 units from around the valley with 150 fire personnel on scene,” he said. “These people are coming out there’s glowing fire it’s dark it’s real smokey, people screaming it was real scary for them.”

Fire and Rescue investigators as well as the Clark County Fire Department, agents from alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives, and even an arson dog, are looking for clues to what started the blaze.

“The dog did not hit on anything,” Szymanski added. “There’s nothing at this point that is looking suspicious.”

Investigators said they will also look at records related to the building to see if there is anything that may have caused the fire.