Crews initially call 3-alarm fire in North Las Vegas “suspicious”; no official cause yet

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley crews battled a three-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue in North Las Vegas Thursday night. Twenty units and 70 personnel from the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Clark County Fire Department were on scene near Lake Mead and Pecos.

According to 8 News Now reporter Sasha Loftis, three structures were involved in the incident that started around 8 p.m. One building collapsed, and another was engulfed in flames.

A family was displaced after a third building was damaged, and others were evacuated nearby.

In all, three structures were involved.



One building collapsed, another was engulfed in flames. A third was damaged, displacing a family.



Crews haven’t been able to enter two of the buildings, so they don’t yet know if anyone was inside. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Kb0W2GxnTt — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 4, 2020

AJ, who was displaced by the fire, recounted how he had to grab things and go, saying:

“I just pulled up; the flames were going crazy. I went up and got my neighbor. She didn’t believe me; she thought I was playing a prank on her. I grabbed what I could, and I ran out.”

NLV Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson explained, “We will be looking for hot spots, and it’s kind of hard to get them all out because we went defensive on this fire. There’s nothing to be saved in these two buildings. There was flames from the floor to the ceiling. No one could be alive if there’s someone in there. We haven’t gotten the chance to get in there. But we are not going to put our personnel in harm’s way to save something that can’t be saved.”

It is currently unknown if there were people inside of the first two structures.

Crews are calling this a “suspicious fire,” though there is no official cause just yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.