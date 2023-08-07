LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to a fire call on the Strip at the Paris Las Vegas hotel Monday morning.

Clark County Fire Department received the call around 9:48 a.m. that there was smoke in a casino bathroom.

Crews arriving at the hotel found light smoke coming from a utility access hatch in the bathroom wall. An inspection hole was cut into the wall and a pile of smoldering clothes and debris was found, according to a news release from the fire department.

The fire was extinguished. Although there were reports of smoke inhalation patients, none were treated or transported.

Fire investigators haven’t determined what caused the fire but the estimated damages are $50,000.