LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD received a call about a structure fire in the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway around 7:16 p.m., according to PulsePoint.

According to CCFD, they received calls from multiple people saying, “the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside.”

When crews arrived, they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming out of it. According to CCFD, crews were unable to enter the residence and began defensive operations.

Once a majority of the fire was out, crews began offensive fire operations and found one person dead inside the house. All of the fire was extinguished by 7:57 p.m., according to CCFD.

The Clark County Fire Department responding to a structure fire in the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue in the south Las Vegas valley (Stephanie Overton/KLAS)

Fire investigators and LVMPD have responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.