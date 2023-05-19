LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews responded to a garage that set fire in the southwest Las Vegas valley Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire in the 7200 block of Forefather Street near Warm Spring Road and Durango Drive. Four engines, one truck, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, and a medical supervisor responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found a “fully involved” garage fire and searched the house for occupants.

It took just under 20 minutes to knock down the fire and there were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

A total of 27 personnel responded to the fire, CCFD said. The fire is under investigation and currently, there is no estimate for the damages.