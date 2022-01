LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a one-story house fire Friday morning in the central east side of the Las Vegas valley.

Crews arrived to the home near Eastern and Bonanza shortly after 3 a.m. and quickly attacked the heavy flames with water.

House fire on 23rd St. in Las Vegas (KLAS/Armando Navarro)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.