LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few scary moments Wednesday morning after there was a big fire response to the Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received a call of fire around 4:55 a.m.

The fire was reported to be in a mattress and headboard on the 10th floor.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews respond to fire reported on 10th floor. (KLAS)

According to City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but smoking cannot be ruled out.

Fire trucks blocked access to Casino Center Boulevard for more than an hour.

The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes and no injuries were reported.