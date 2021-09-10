Fire crews rescue three stranded people after heavy rainfall hits Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy rainfall across parts of the valley Friday afternoon caused trouble for drivers after a swift water rescue took place at the Flamingo wash.

The heavy downpour caused the wash area to fill up setting up for the dangerous situation.

Fire crews were seen near the wash just after 3 p.m. and tell 8 News Now three people were found stranded in about a foot of water.

Fortunately, the three people were rescued safely with no injuries.

From Henderson to North Las Vegas, 8 News Now viewers sent in several weather videos of the heavy downpour throughout the valley.

Friday’s storm system was a close call for some and serves as a reminder to all drivers, turn around when you see water pooling up to avoid potential dangers.