LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that broke out in the patio area of a local home.

According to fire crews, the fire appeared to be in the rear of the two-story home in the Desert Shores area, near Lake Mead and Buffalo.

The fire was quickly knocked down after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people who were in the home at the time are being checked out by medical personnel.