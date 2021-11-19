Fire crews battling blaze at vacant clubhouse in north valley gated community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at the boarded-up clubhouse at the Silverstone golf course in the north valley.

SECOND ALARM REQUESTED. PIO1 https://t.co/t6qorgUbGd — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 19, 2021

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call just before 12:30 p.m. The site is at 8600 Cupp Dr., inside the gated Silverstone community. It is just east of Floyd Lamb State Park.

They arrived to find heavy fire showing on the structure.

The clubhouse and the golf course were shut down in the summer of 2015. A bitter fight followed, with homeowners in a golf course community left with a course that eventually died, turning brown when it wasn’t irrigated.

(Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

(Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

Reports in June of last year indicated the owner of the course was proposing to put in a 27 hole course, but that never panned out.

John Ryan, a Silverstone homeowner who spoke to us in 2016, said he once was a regular at the clubhouse.

“It used to be a very nice place to have breakfast on Sunday morning,” Ryan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.