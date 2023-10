LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters battled an overnight blaze in a neighborhood in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to house fire on Garehime Street on Oct. 18,2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to the house fire call on Garehime Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Metro police did shut down traffic on Cheyenne Avenue between Rainbow and Jones boulevards.

The fire is under investigation.