LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas city firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a small strip mall.

The fire was reported around 5:09 a.m. at the Apollo Market located at N. Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire is through the roof and fire crews are setting up defensive operations.

Fire at Apollo Market (Credit: LVFR)

There is a Mexican restaurant next to the Apollo Market.

The intersection of Jones and Vegas is completely blocked to traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.