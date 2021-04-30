Fire crews battle brush, grass fire at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters battled a large brush fire at Sunset Park that sent a huge column of black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles Friday morning.

The fire was reported to Clark County Fire Department at 10:04 a.m. Four engines, two rescues and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene. No injuries or threatened structures are reported.

The park is located at 2601 E. Sunset Road. A passerby, Ruby Morales, happened to capture the fire on video and posted it on social media.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not known, at this time.

